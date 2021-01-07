STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Karnataka veterans to be poll observers in other states

Published: 07th January 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational Image | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a sign that the Congress is getting serious about upcoming assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, a team of 12 senior observers has been constituted to oversee election coordination. Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry before June.Of these handpicked leaders, three are from Karnataka and are part of the AICC team. Former Union minister Veerappa Moily heads to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, former AICC general secretary BK Hariprasad is bound for the crucial state of West Bengal, while former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara will leave for Kerala. 

Two sitting chief ministers -- Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Bhagel and Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot -- figure in the list of observers to Assam and Kerala respectively. Moily told The New Indian Express, “I have been in-charge of Tamil Nadu earlier and am confident about the state. I have knowledge of the area and leaders at the district and taluk level. I have ensured success for our party earlier also. It is a good move and this kind of management is a must. It goes to show that Congress is serious about winning these elections.’’

Of all these states, the most electrifying campaign promises to be in West Bengal, where Hariprasad will take charge of the team of observers, his other two team members being sitting ministers from Jharkhand and Punjab. “I have been there during the last assembly election as Screening Committee chairman. We managed to win 42 seats,’’ he said. 

The Congress president in West Bengal is Adhir Ranjan Choudary, who is also Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha. Parameshwara, who will head to Kerala with Ashok Gehlot and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, said he was part of the election campaign team in 2016 in Kerala and has a fair idea about the state.
 

