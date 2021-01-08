STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka to receive 13.9 lakh vials of vaccine in a day or two

So far, 6.30 lakh healthcare workers in the state have registered for the vaccine from both the private and government sector, with more than 1 lakh workers from Bengaluru alone

Published: 08th January 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine India

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a meeting with the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the state will receive 13.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine shots in a day or two.

He was speaking after a visit to a private hospital where the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination was being held.

Dr Sudhakar told reporters, "The good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Union Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after, we will be receiving 13.9 lakh vials of vaccine for the state."

Meanwhile, he also added that Karnataka has 10 walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 3,201 ILRs, 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. "The central government has provided 64 large ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs). This apart, two walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezer will be received from them," he said.

So far, 6.30 lakh healthcare workers in the state have registered for the vaccine from both the private and government sector, with more than 1 lakh workers from Bengaluru alone.

Karnataka had its vaccination dry run on Friday in all the 30 districts, in a total of 263 different health facilities. This included 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 24 district hospitals, 30 urban primary health centres, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres and 28 private facilities in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccines
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
With near 3,900 deaths, record US COVID-19 toll comes on day of Capitol attack
The overall recoveries climbed to 8,74,223 lakh with the addition of 368 in the 24 hours.
82 people have tested positive for new UK variant of coronavirus in India
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp