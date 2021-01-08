COVID-19: Karnataka to receive 13.9 lakh vials of vaccine in a day or two

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a meeting with the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the state will receive 13.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine shots in a day or two.

He was speaking after a visit to a private hospital where the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination was being held.

Dr Sudhakar told reporters, "The good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Union Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after, we will be receiving 13.9 lakh vials of vaccine for the state."

Meanwhile, he also added that Karnataka has 10 walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 3,201 ILRs, 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. "The central government has provided 64 large ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs). This apart, two walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezer will be received from them," he said.

So far, 6.30 lakh healthcare workers in the state have registered for the vaccine from both the private and government sector, with more than 1 lakh workers from Bengaluru alone.

Karnataka had its vaccination dry run on Friday in all the 30 districts, in a total of 263 different health facilities. This included 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 24 district hospitals, 30 urban primary health centres, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres and 28 private facilities in the state.