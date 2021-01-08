STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Chief Secy Vijaya Bhaskar to head reforms panel 

Published: 08th January 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

TM Vijaya Bhaskar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely seven days after retirement, former Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar has been appointed by the state government as chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

In view of technological changes, the working of the various government entities have changed over the last five years, and more so in the last one year.

Hence, there is a need to review the various administrative mechanisms in line with 21st century requirements, a government order said. 

Panel to suggest radical reforms

The previous Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission under Haranahalli Ramaswamy, had made 256 recommendations in December 2001. Of these, 234 were accepted to be implemented. But two decades later, there is a need to look at this afresh, considering the changes in the recent times, the order said.

The circular, signed by Deputy Secretary Swarnalatha M Bhandare, DPAR, said the new ARC will look at the reconstitution of departments where necessary, review the strength of government staff and make appropriate recommendations, examine government positions as far as jobs are concerned if they have become redundant due to the adoption of technology.

The commission will also review the administration of the various government enterprises/boards/corporations and suggest radical reforms, the order said. It will have to submit an interim report in one year and a final report in two years. Despite the financial situation, the government will bear the administrative expenses of the commission, it added.

