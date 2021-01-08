File affidavit on Disaster Act, HC tells CS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that the state has failed to establish a State Disaster Response Fund and District Disaster Mitigation Fund even 13 years after the Disaster Management Act came into force, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit over implementation of the Act in true letter and spirit.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by A Mallikarjuna from Tumakuru. The bench noted that the state has substantially failed to implement Section 48 of the Disaster Management Act by establishing the required funds, notwithstanding several orders passed by the court from July 2019.

On the response filed by the state government, the bench said that it was admitted position that the state government has not established the State Disaster Response Fund and District Disaster Mitigation Fund.