STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt employees barred from cultural activities

The government had published the draft rules in October 2020, inviting suggestions and objections.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government employees are now barred from publishing books, participating in radio broadcasts, films, television serials, contributing articles or writing letters to newspapers, without previous sanction of the government. The State government on Thursday issued a notification on the Karnataka State Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021. The government had published the draft rules in October 2020, inviting suggestions and objections.

The notification, however, states that prior sanction is not required for purely literary, artistic or scientific works, or if such broadcast, telecast, film or writing is of a purely literary, artistic or scientific character. “The government servant, without sanction of the prescribed authority, may engage himself occasionally in artistic, literary, scientific and other such cultural or academic activities having no commercial gain, provided his duties are not affected by such activities,” the rules state.

Besides, government servants have to take prior permission from the prescribed authority for undertaking private foreign tours, and no government servant while on leave or otherwise, except in cases of urgency, may leave the jurisdiction of his duty or headquarters without intimation or permission. Employees cannot criticise any policy of the state, Centre or other state government.

“No government servant shall, in any radio broadcast or television programme or communication over any public media or in any document published in his own name or anonymously, pseudonymously or in the name of any other person in any communication to the press or in any public utterance, make any statement of fact or opinion, which has the effect of adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the government, central government or of any other state government,” the rules state.

However, it will not apply to any statement made or views expressed by government servants in their official capacity, or in due performance of duties assigned to them. Government servants and their family members are also not permitted to accept gifts that include free transport, boarding, lodging or other services, or any other pecuniary advantage when provided by any person other than a near relative or personal friend having no official dealing with the government servant.

However, a casual meal, lift or other local hospitality shall not be deemed to be a gift. A government servant may accept gifts from personal friends having no official dealings with him, but shall make a report to the prescribed authority if the value of any such gift exceeds one half of the monthly basic salary, the rules stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
With near 3,900 deaths, record US COVID-19 toll comes on day of Capitol attack
The overall recoveries climbed to 8,74,223 lakh with the addition of 368 in the 24 hours.
82 people have tested positive for new UK variant of coronavirus in India
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp