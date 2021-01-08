Govt employees barred from cultural activities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government employees are now barred from publishing books, participating in radio broadcasts, films, television serials, contributing articles or writing letters to newspapers, without previous sanction of the government. The State government on Thursday issued a notification on the Karnataka State Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021. The government had published the draft rules in October 2020, inviting suggestions and objections.

The notification, however, states that prior sanction is not required for purely literary, artistic or scientific works, or if such broadcast, telecast, film or writing is of a purely literary, artistic or scientific character. “The government servant, without sanction of the prescribed authority, may engage himself occasionally in artistic, literary, scientific and other such cultural or academic activities having no commercial gain, provided his duties are not affected by such activities,” the rules state.

Besides, government servants have to take prior permission from the prescribed authority for undertaking private foreign tours, and no government servant while on leave or otherwise, except in cases of urgency, may leave the jurisdiction of his duty or headquarters without intimation or permission. Employees cannot criticise any policy of the state, Centre or other state government.

“No government servant shall, in any radio broadcast or television programme or communication over any public media or in any document published in his own name or anonymously, pseudonymously or in the name of any other person in any communication to the press or in any public utterance, make any statement of fact or opinion, which has the effect of adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the government, central government or of any other state government,” the rules state.

However, it will not apply to any statement made or views expressed by government servants in their official capacity, or in due performance of duties assigned to them. Government servants and their family members are also not permitted to accept gifts that include free transport, boarding, lodging or other services, or any other pecuniary advantage when provided by any person other than a near relative or personal friend having no official dealing with the government servant.

However, a casual meal, lift or other local hospitality shall not be deemed to be a gift. A government servant may accept gifts from personal friends having no official dealings with him, but shall make a report to the prescribed authority if the value of any such gift exceeds one half of the monthly basic salary, the rules stated.