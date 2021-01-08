STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka in dark over financial burden of Covid jab

With just a few days left for the vaccine rollout in the country, the state government is still awaiting clarity on the financial burden.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Health staff carrying out the first dry run of vaccine delivery on January 2 | Express

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just a few days left for the vaccine rollout in the country, the state government is still awaiting clarity on the financial burden. Like many states, Karnataka too is not sure as to what expense formula will be adopted for mass vaccination. Though states will receive the first round of vaccines through Government Medical Store Depots (GMSDs) for free, experts believe that there is still a lack of clarity on the other phases.

States need to prepare for the next plan of action and need to see if they will have the capacity to handle the entire programme on their own especially at a time when they are cash-strapped, say experts. “It would be good to have clarity to ensure a smooth rollout of the vaccination programme. And also for planning, especially at the state level – as the cost is not insignificant,” said Bioethics researcher Dr Anant Bhan.

However, sources from the state health ministry claimed that the Centre may roll out the vaccines for all three phases for free. “Though Karnataka is cash-strapped and has been seeking more financial assistance from the Centre to tide over the losses due to the pandemic and the lockdown, it can still manage the vaccination situation,” said a health official.

But a senior member from the state task force committee said that the Centre will come out with a policy on who will pay and who will not. “All those engaged in the pandemic, healthcare and frontline workers will get it for free. The rest, with regards to those above 50-55 years of age, we don’t know whether they have to be given it for free or have to be charged.

We expect to get clarity on this soon,” the official said. While the first phase of the vaccine is not going to be a headache for the states, it needs to be seen whether the government bears the fiscal burden or transfers it to private players, which means people pay from their pockets to get vaccinated. According to health ministry sources, the Centre has advised state governments to explore using bank guarantees to finance the cost of buying vaccines.

Interestingly, in a recent report, FICCI-E&Y suggested that a big source of funding could come from India Inc. “Some corporates have come out with suggestions pertaining to the vaccination. Companies want the government to allow them to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to vaccinate their employees,” a senior official said. However, the Centre is yet to respond to this suggestion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine financial burden
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
With near 3,900 deaths, record US COVID-19 toll comes on day of Capitol attack
The overall recoveries climbed to 8,74,223 lakh with the addition of 368 in the 24 hours.
82 people have tested positive for new UK variant of coronavirus in India
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp