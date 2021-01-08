Karnataka to grow business in Chamarajanagar with roadshows in TN, Kerala

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The State government, keen to encourage industrialisation and attract investments in Chamarajanagar district, plans to hold roadshows and interactions with investors in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Announcing this at an interaction with industrialists here, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the government will hold interactions and rallies in Tiptur, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, besides cities in Kerala in February.

He said the government is keen on encouraging industrial development in Tier-2 cities, and the focus will be on Dharwad, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur, to minimise pressure on Bengaluru. He said that Karnataka had got 1,188 proposals between January and October 2020, including 95 proposals from within the state. A Kerala-based industry is setting up a unit on 30 acres in Chamarajanagar, and the government is extending all support, he added.

The industries department has called for a meeting on January 15 to give a fillip to setting up small industries, and will also hold a single-window meeting once a month in all districts to approve projects. Shettar told officers to convert big plots into smaller plots and allot them to SC/ST entrepreneurs, who can avail of 75 per cent subsidy from the social welfare department.

He regretted that the Karnataka Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation is not focusing on small industries. Shettar directed officers to provide water supply to Badanaguppe industrial area within a month, besides other facilities. He said the government wanted more small industries to set up units in Chamarajanagar. The banking sector should change its approach to encourage manufacturing, he said. Chamarajanagar MLA Puttaranga Shetty said land losers are yet to get compensation, and the government must provide them with employment.