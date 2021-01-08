STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to grow business in Chamarajanagar with roadshows in TN, Kerala

A Kerala-based industry is setting up a unit on 30 acres in Chamarajanagar, and the government is extending all support, he added.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The State government, keen to encourage industrialisation and attract investments in Chamarajanagar district, plans to hold roadshows and interactions with investors in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Announcing this at an interaction with industrialists here, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the government will hold interactions and rallies in Tiptur, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, besides cities in Kerala in February.

He said the government is keen on encouraging industrial development in Tier-2 cities, and the focus will be on Dharwad, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur, to minimise pressure on Bengaluru. He said that Karnataka had got 1,188 proposals between January and October 2020, including 95 proposals from within the state. A Kerala-based industry is setting up a unit on 30 acres in Chamarajanagar, and the government is extending all support, he added.

The industries department has called for a meeting on January 15 to give a fillip to setting up small industries, and will also hold a single-window meeting once a month in all districts to approve projects. Shettar told officers to convert big plots into smaller plots and allot them to SC/ST entrepreneurs, who can avail of 75 per cent subsidy from the social welfare department.

He regretted that the Karnataka Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation is not focusing on small industries. Shettar directed officers to provide water supply to Badanaguppe industrial area within a month, besides other facilities. He said the government wanted more small industries to set up units in Chamarajanagar. The banking sector should change its approach to encourage manufacturing, he said. Chamarajanagar MLA Puttaranga Shetty said land losers are yet to get compensation, and the government must provide them with employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar Karnataka Tamil Nadu Kerala investments
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
With near 3,900 deaths, record US COVID-19 toll comes on day of Capitol attack
The overall recoveries climbed to 8,74,223 lakh with the addition of 368 in the 24 hours.
82 people have tested positive for new UK variant of coronavirus in India
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp