Karnataka to revamp state planning body to effectively implement sustainable development goals

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the board will prepare a detailed report after holding consultations with experts for effective implementation of sustainable development goals

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday decided to rename the Karnataka State Planning Board as the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission and revamp it.

The first meeting of the board, chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, decided to rename the board and constitute advisory committees, set up five technical divisions and also appoint research officers to assist in its task that includes preparing policy documents and action plan for effective implementation of government programmes.

The CM said the board will prepare a detailed report after holding consultations with experts for effective implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). With 66 out of 100 marks, Karnataka is in the sixth place in India and the government is fully committed to implementing 17 SDGs by 2030, the CM said, adding that they are yet to make progress at the expected level on six of those goals — poverty alleviation, zero hunger, gender equality, industry, innovation and infrastructure, and sustainable cities and communities.

Planning Board Deputy Chairman BJ Puttaswamy said they have decided to merge smaller schemes with similar objectives to reduce clutter in the system and ensure effective implementation of projects. While the number of schemes will be reduced, it will however not reduce the number of beneficiaries or the funds allocated, said Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh.

During the meeting, the board also decided that all projects with Rs 100 crore or more allocation will be subjected to evaluation. More emphasis will be given to skill development by roping in the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and preparing a report on reviving small scale industries.

