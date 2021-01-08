Mysuru: Farmers submit grievances

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers who are protesting for over 40 days in front of Asian Paints factory over denial of jobs met Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday and poured out in their grievances before him. Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene led by its leader Hosur Kumar and Prasanna Gowda met the minister and sought his intervention to direct the Asian Paints management to keep its promise. As promised the company must provide jobs or return their lands, they said.