Use products made of dung, urine; help protect cows: Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan

Prabhu Chauhan said that the citizens would be encouraged if they come forward for rearing cows that have been rescued.

Published: 08th January 2021 12:39 AM

Cow

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people to help protect cows by using soaps, shampoos, incense sticks and other products made of cow dung and urine.

"Besides milk, curd, butter and ghee, there are products made from cow dung and urine such as soap, shampoo, incense sticks, gaubhasma, panchagavya, vermicompost, gaunyle and pesticides. People should use them more and cooperate in protecting the cow. A study will also be conducted about this," Chauhan said in a statement.

The Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of the state government promulgating on January 5 the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance that awards punishment for killing of cattle and offers protection to those acting in good faith to save them, as the Bill to this effect is yet to be cleared by the legislative council.

Stating that officials have been asked to ensure that cows rescued from smuggling and slaughter are handed over to gaushalas, the Minister said details have been gathered regarding estimated cost incurred in management of cows and arrangements in this regard following cow slaughter ban.

After discussion with the Chief Minister, further action would be taken, he said.

"Action will be taken regarding gaushalas and management of cows in the days to come," he said.

Under the ordinance, slaughter of cattle would lead to imprisonment of upto 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences would attract imprisonment of upto 7 years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The Minister also said that the citizens would be encouraged if they come forward for rearing cows that have been rescued.

"If financially able and those interested come forward to rear them at their houses, it would give further strength to conservation efforts," he added.

