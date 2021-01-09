BJP to hold Jana Sevak conventions across Karnataka ahead of local body polls

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: To gear up for the upcoming ZP, TP and Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has planned to organize Jana Sevak Samaveshas (conventions) all over the state from Monday to Wednesday, said BJP Yuva Morcha state unit president KC Sandeep Kumar here on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Sandeep Kumar said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would inaugurate the convention at Mysuru. Five teams of senior leaders have been constituted to participate in the conventions in different parts of the state.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar would inaugurate the Jana Sevak conventions in Kalyana Karnataka region. The first Jana Sevak convention of KK region would be held at Bidar at 11.00 am and in Kalaburagi at Satyapramod Kalyana Mantap situated at N. V. College at 3.00 pm on the same day. On Tuesday, the convention would be held at Yadgir at 11.00 am and at Raichur at 3.00 pm. On Wednesday, it would be held at Koppal at 11.00 am and at Ballari at 3.00 pm.

It is expected that more than 4000 activists would participate in each of these conventions in which the grama panchayat members supported by the BJP would be felicitated. Sandeep Kumar said the BJP knew party workers are its backbone and would play a major role in the success of candidates in the upcoming elections. To bring awareness among workers about the need for the success of BJP candidates, the party is organizing these Jana Sevak conventions.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Shashikala Jolle, Malikaiah Guttedar and Prabhu Chauhan would participate in the conventions to be held in KK region while deputy chief minister Govind Karjol, V. Somanna and Ramesh Jarkiholi would be part of the team which would participate in the conventions in Belagavi region.

Answering a question, Sandeep Kumar said that of over 80,000 GP members who were elected recently, more than 55% are supporters of the BJP.

Kalaburagi district unit (rural) president of BJP Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, city unit president Siddaji Patil and others were present at the press conference.