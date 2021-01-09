STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress turning into cadre-based party: DK Shivakumar

Panchayat and ward level committees in the Congress will be formed within a month,  State Congress president DK Shivakumar said here on Friday. 

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders attend the Sankalpa Samaavesha programme at the party office in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panchayat and ward level committees in the Congress will be formed within a month,  State Congress president DK Shivakumar said here on Friday. “We need to appoint booth-level agents and constitute committees at panchayat and ward levels within a month.

The committees will have people from all castes and communities. We are asking our leaders to work towards converting Congress from a mass-based party to a cadre-based party,” Shivakumar told reporters after the party’s Sankalpa Samaavesha in Bengaluru. 

Accusing the government of withholding programmes started when the Congress was in power in the state, Shivakumar said they are fighting for implementation of such programmes.  Shivakumar plans to visit 150 assembly segments this year, along with Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders, to take up issues faced by the people.  

“Our struggle is not limited to only fighting zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections, but to oust BJP from power in the state and at the Centre,” he said. The special packages announced by the government to help those hit by the Covid-induced lockdown has not reached people, the government has not released funds to contractors and if this is not enough, has increased taxes, he said, adding that the CM should take moral responsibility after court orders in the land denotification cases.

Shivakumar said that as president of the state unit, he will not support or oppose any candidate in the Youth Congress elections. Rahul Gandhi has decided that the party should conduct elections to encourage grassroots leaders and state leaders fully support it, he added.

