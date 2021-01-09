STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First flight from UK at 4 am on January 10, necessary arrangements in place: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

India had suspended all passenger flights between the UK and India from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of coronavirus emerged there.

Published: 09th January 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:51 PM

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: With resumption of passenger flights from the UK to India and the first flight to Bengaluru scheduled early on January 10, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said all travellers will have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival, and necessary arrangements are in place.

"The first flight from the UK is at around 4am is in which the passengers will be coming to Bengaluru. According to airport officials, it will be a full flight with about 330 passengers. Even if they have got a report (COVID negative) from there, according to guidelines they will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test on arrival," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Kempegowda International Airport in the city to review the preparations, he said all the necessary arrangements have been put in place by the airport and health department officials.

"It will take three to four hours for the RT-PCR test reports to come, once the report comes negative they will be allowed to go out," he said.

The minister said, all the measures mentioned in the guidelines will be followed strictly including quarantining and officials have been given instructions in this regard.

"Those who test positive will be shifted to designated hospitals for treatment," he said.

According to the guidelines those who are found negative on testing with RT-PCR at the airport would be advised quarantine at home for 14 days and regularly followed up by state authorities concerned .

He said for passengers coming from other countries they should be also carrying COVID negative report with mandatory RT-PCR test done 72 hours before.

"They are being allowed to go out after gathering details of their stay...if some one comes without report, we are collecting samples and testing here," he added.

