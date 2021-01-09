STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have nothing to hide, says Radhika Kumaraswamy

Tells CCB she knows conman Yuvaraj Swamy since 17 years, says he was family astrologer 

Actor Radhika Kumaraswamy (centre) arrives at the CCB office for questioning in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after she was summoned by the Central Crime Branch for questioning, Kannada actor Radhika Kumaraswamy on Friday appeared before the investigating officer over allegations of receiving Rs 15 lakh from a conman, Yuvaraj Swamy.  

H M Nagaraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police from the CCB told TNIE that Radika was interrogated for about two hours, during which she shared some details regarding money transactions made by Yuvaraj. She claimed that the money was remuneration for an upcoming movie and there was nothing illegal in it. “We may summon her again if required for the investigation.

Her statement has been recorded and it is too early to reveal any more details about the interrogation,” he said. Sources said that the CCB may verify phone call records of Radika. According to CCB sources, Radhika was in Madikeri when summoned, and she arrived for questioning at 11 am.

Radhika said that she was acquainted with Yuvaraj for the last 17 years, as he was her father’s friend and was the family’s astrologer. She spoke to reporters after coming out of the CCB office, claiming that she does not hide anything and everything is transparent. She stated that she would cooperate with the investigation if the CCB summoned her again.

On Wednesday, the CCB had questioned Raviraj, brother of Radhika, for his alleged financial links to Swamy, and later Radhika spoke to reporters and claimed that the money was payment she received to act in an upcoming movie. Meanwhile, Yuvaraj Swamy (52) is a resident of Nagarabhavi, and claims to be an astrologer and vaastu expert. He was arrested by the CCB on December 16. 

Ensure visually impaired students get talking laptops: HC
Bengaluru: Noting that there should be a proper mechanism to inform Class 10 and pre-university college students about the scheme of distributing talking laptops, the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the government to come out with a mechanism ensuring that talking laptops for the eligible visually impaired students are distributed as per the scheme launched in 2014. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL by advocate S Umapathi. He contended the scheme was not properly implemented as the laptops were not distributed in 2018-19 and 2019-20 despite budgetary funds.

