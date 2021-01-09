STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS pacifies GT Devegowda, offers ticket to son 

However, he said the party will act tough on those JDS workers who had helped the Congress and BJP. 

Published: 09th January 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

GT Devegowda

Former Karnataka higher education minister GT Devegowda (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after disgruntled JDS veteran G T Devegowda dared the party to expel him, former minister Sa Ra Mahesh said the MLA would lead the party in Mysuru region, and that his son Harish will contest on a party ticket in the assembly election. 

Devegowda is our leader, Mahesh declared before the media here. He said that both father and son would remain in the party and Harish would be given the ticket from Hunsur or Chamaraja constituency. Maintaining that there are always differences within the party, he said there is no doubt party leaders will bury them before elections and put up a united fight. Issues will be settled through dialogue, he added. 

Clarifying that neither former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy nor he himself had said they would expel Devegowda from the party, Mahesh said the veteran leader is a strong force who had defeated sitting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Why will we expel him from the party?” he asked.

However, he said the party will act tough on those JDS workers who had helped the Congress and BJP. 
Refusing to comment on Devegowda’s charges that the JDS has a high command in Mysuru, he said that Devegowda is in close touch with party leaders H D Deve Gowda, Anita Kumaraswamy and youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and has some political differences with others. To a question, Mahesh said he will remain in the JDS and contest from KR Nagar. Candidates in other constituencies have already started field work, he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GT Devegowda JDS
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp