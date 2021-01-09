STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka colleges to open after Sankranti

Offline classes for first and second-year students of degree, postgraduation, diploma and engineering students will start after the festival of Sankranti on January 14.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offline classes for first and second-year students of degree, postgraduation, diploma and engineering students will start after the festival of Sankranti on January 14. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that he has asked vice-chancellors to submit a report, following which the reopening dates will be announced.

He informed this after convening a video conference with vice-chancellors of government and private universities, senior officials of several departments, including higher education.All vice-chancellors who attended the meeting suggested that the government should start offline classes. “A specific date to start classes will be decided after submission of the report by the vice-chancellors,” he clarified.

The minister said that offline classes for final-year students have already started and are running successfully. “Taking this success into account, it has been decided to open schools for the remaining classes too. All measures will be taken as per UGC and Covid guidelines,” the minister emphasised.

Decision on bus passes, hostels
Narayan said the confusion over students’ bus pass issue will be cleared soon after discussions with Transport Minister Laxman Savadi. “It will be finalised whether students can use their old passes. Hostel facilities will be provided for students of SC/ST communities after classes begin and the social welfare department has responded positively to this,” the minister informed.

Exams in April-May 
The minister said that exams for II-PU students will be conducted in the second week of May, and the timetable for higher education will be framed keeping this in consideration. He said most of the vice-chancellors have expressed that it is better to conduct examinations offline. The government will consider this suggestion seriously, he said. As per UGC norms, exams for the final year are to be completed in March, but several universities have not completed the syllabus. So the government is mulling holding examinations in April or May, he said.

