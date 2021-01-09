Mithun Rai withdraws nomination for Karnataka Youth Congress president post a day before election

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress president Mithun Rai who was one among the candidates for the post of State president of Youth Congress has withdrawn his nomination on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Mithun Rai said that as per the advice and suggestion of state Congress president D K Shivakumar, he has decided to withdraw his nomination.

"Dear Youth Congress Volunteers, as you all know, The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee elections are to be held on the 10th, 11th and 12th of January 2020.

As I am closely associated with the KPCC President Shri D K Shivakumar, as per his advice and suggestion, I have now decided to withdraw my nomination from the elections for the post of State President. Requesting you all to kindly follow the process and vote for the contestants, " his Facebook post read.

It may be recalled that, Mithun Rai from Dakshina Kannada was one of the frontrunners for the post.

With Rai withdrawing his nomination, Mohammed Nalapad from Bengaluru, Raksha Ramaiah, H S Manjunath, Sandeep Naik, Mohammed Khalid and a lone woman contender, Bhavya are in the fray.

