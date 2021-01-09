No restriction on sale of poultry products in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to allay any fears over consuming chicken and eggs after cases of bird flu were reported in neighbouring Kerala and some other states, the Karnataka Government on Friday clarified that there is no restriction on the sale of poultry products in the state.

“There is no restriction on the sale of poultry products and people can consume them without any apprehensions,” Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said, after chairing a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to review the situation.

Adequate precautionary measures are being taken and no bird flu cases have been reported in Karnataka, Chavan stated after the meeting. The statement from the minister came after chicken prices dropped drastically at some places, including Davangere and Chitradurga. Due to the fear of bird flu, the demand for poultry products, including eggs, has dropped noticeably.

The minister said that except for poultry products from Kerala, Karnataka has not imposed restrictions on transportation of poultry products from any other state. The state has banned entry of poultry products from Kerala and also sounded a high alert across the state, especially in the border districts. Officials of the Animal Husbandry, Forest, Rural Development, Police and other departments have been asked to work in coordination to keep a close watch on the situation.

Border districts told to be vigilant

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said officials in bordering districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamar-ajanagar have been told to be extra vigilant and also report cases of unnatural bird deaths. They have also been told to closely watch poultry farms and sanctuaries.