State can’t levy fee for transporting building stone materials: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court struck down Rule 42 (7) of the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1994, as unconstitutional and ultra vires the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, as the State Government has no legislative competence to make rules for levying transportation fee or charge on minerals lawfully excavated in other states.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty struck down the Rule by allowing the petitions filed by Sri Sai Keshava Enterprises and 37 others from Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka Tipper Lorry Owners’ Association and seven others from Bengaluru.

Some of the petitioners are in the business of stone crushing and manufacture of M-sand in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It has come as a big relief to persons who transport processed building stone materials, like aggregates, size stone, boulders and M-sand, from other states with valid permits to Karnataka. The State Government inserted the Rule through an amendment notified in the Special Gazette, dated June 30, 2020.

According to Rule 42(7), Rs 70 per metric tonne should be collected from those transporting processed building stone materials from other states. The State Government contended that the amount was being levied to recover the expenses of setting up of checkposts to prevent illegal transportation. The petitioners argued that the State Government has checkposts since 1994 to control unauthorised transportation and quarrying.