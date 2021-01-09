STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

State can’t levy fee for transporting building stone materials: HC

Some of the petitioners are in the business of stone crushing and manufacture of M-sand in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 09th January 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court struck down Rule 42 (7) of the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1994, as unconstitutional and ultra vires the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, as the State Government has no legislative competence to make rules for levying transportation fee or charge on minerals lawfully excavated in other states.  

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty struck down the Rule by allowing the petitions filed by Sri Sai Keshava Enterprises and 37 others from Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka Tipper Lorry Owners’ Association and seven others from Bengaluru.

Some of the petitioners are in the business of stone crushing and manufacture of M-sand in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.  It has come as a big relief to persons who transport processed building stone materials, like aggregates, size stone, boulders and M-sand, from other states with valid permits to Karnataka. The State Government inserted the Rule through an amendment notified in the Special Gazette, dated June 30, 2020. 

According to Rule 42(7), Rs 70 per metric tonne should be collected from those transporting processed building stone materials from other states. The State Government contended that the amount was being levied to recover the expenses of setting up of checkposts to prevent illegal transportation. The petitioners argued that the State Government has checkposts since 1994 to control unauthorised transportation and quarrying. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp