STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

State-wide Covid vaccine dry run smooth, but tech glitches persist

The second dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine, held across Karnataka on Friday, was conducted smoothly, barring some technical problems, mainly in Udupi and Bengaluru.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker is administered a dummy shot as part of the second Covid-19 vaccination dry run conducted at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine, held across Karnataka on Friday, was conducted smoothly, barring some technical problems, mainly in Udupi and Bengaluru. Vaccination centres experienced issues pertaining to network connectivity and non-receipt of the one-time password (OTP) by ‘beneficiaries’, generated on the CoWIN portal, leading to confusion and delays.

The dry run — basically a mock drill ahead of the actual Covid-19 vaccination drive — was conducted across 281 health centres all over the state, which included district hospitals, medical colleges, taluk hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, urban primary health care centres and private health centres.

However, technical issues were experienced with the CoWIN portal, mainly in Udupi and Bengaluru. Health officials noticed problems with the OTP generation, a prerequisite to authenticate the identity of the person receiving the vaccination and to upload data on the CoWIN app.

In Udupi, a frontline Covid warrior who had volunteered, failed get his OTP even after half an hour on his mobile phone at the Government MCH hospital. Vaccination officers later found it was not an anomaly, but that the beneficiary was not carrying the mobile phone seeded with his/her Aadhaar number. 

Officials suggest WiFi for PHCs 

UDUPI Deputy Commissioner G Jagadish said the challenges were noted down during the dry run and the real vaccination drive will be made foolproof. In Bengaluru too, some such cases came to light, but network connectivity too posed a probem for the CoWIN portal. Health officials suggested that Wifi or broadband connections be set up even at primary health centres to upload the data on the CoWIN portal, and to register and generate OTP.

“The dry run in Karnataka went off well, but in a few places, there were network issues. This was mainly seen with the CoWIN software in the morning, which we set right later. Last time, the dry run was only in five districts, but this time it took place in all the districts across all kinds of facilities including private hospitals,” said Arundhati Chandrashekar, Managing Director, National Health Mission.

Health officials said that during the actual vaccination, some may get slight allergic reactions, common in all types of vaccination, and assured that people should not worry as they have put in place adequate assessment and treatment mechanisms.

PM to interact with CMs on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on January 11 to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination rollout in the country, his office said on Friday. This will be the Prime Minister’s first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India’s drug regulator. India is preparing for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. The PM has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic’s outbreak in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine dry run Karnataka
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp