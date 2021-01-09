STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa rushing to Delhi today; cabinet rejig on cards?

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa will be travelling to Delhi on Sunday morning and is scheduled to meet Union Ministers.

Published: 09th January 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a sudden development, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is rushing to New Delhi on Sunday morning to meet BJP central leaders. Sources said that the CM decided to take an early morning flight after he got a call from party national president JP Nadda late on Saturday evening.

He is likely to meet Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah before returning to Bengaluru on Sunday night or Monday morning to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers on Monday. Sources said that Yediyurappa will in all likelihood discuss cabinet expansion, which has been hanging fire without the approval from central leaders. Bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and two Assembly seats too may come up for discussion, they added.

As per the CM’s itinerary, released by the CMO, he will take the flight to Delhi at 8.20 am and reach Delhi at 11.05 am. Normally, during visits to Delhi, the CM is accompanied by senior ministers. But on Sunday, he is going alone without any ministers in tow, CMO sources confirmed.

Shah is coming to Karnataka on January 16 to attend the party programme in Belagavi, but since bypoll dates are likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India in three to four days, the central leaders have summoned him to Delhi to discuss the byelections as well as cabinet expansion, the sources said. Though the CM is keen on reshuffling the cabinet with some senior leaders making way for younger faces, the central leaders are in favour of only expansion and not reshuffle, they said.

Earlier on Saturday, responding to a question on the delay in taking up ministry expansion and reshuffle, Yediyurappa said in Koppal that it will done whenever central leaders give him the go-ahead. If the cabinet is expanded, R Shankar, MTB Nagaraj, N Munirathna, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti and Aravind Limbavali are likely to make the cut. Of them, Shankar, Nagaraj and Muniratna are newcomers to the party who helped BJP come to power. The cabinet at present has seven vacant berths.

