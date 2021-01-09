Yediyurappa travelling to Delhi, amid renewed buzz about Cabinet expansion or reshuffle in Karnataka

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid renewed buzz that the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet was likely this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be travelling to New Delhi on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan shared with the media, Yediyurappa will be travelling to Delhi on Sunday morning and is scheduled to meet Union Ministers.

His return journey has been kept open.

According to official and party sources, Yediyurappa is likely to meet top BJP national leadership to discuss about the cabinet exercise.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had said the BJP central leadership will take a call on the much awaited cabinet expansion, amid renewed buzz that the exercise was likely this month.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, after attending party meetings in Shivamogga last week, had maintained that the expansion of the state cabinet was likely soon and it was the chief minister's prerogative.

Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP president J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering that there are too many aspirants, from the party old guard to Congress- JD(S) rebels who are now BJP legislators.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.