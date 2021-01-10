An education by Minister

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Do-gooder Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar berates a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver for speeding away without picking up some children in Irakasandra Colony near Neelagondanahalli on Saturday.

The minister, who was on his way to Madhugiri to take part in a function, saw that the driver had not stopped for the students and overtook the bus on the State Highway 33. He stopped the bus on the road, and took the driver to task. Suresh Kumar said that he will speak to Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi to instruct drivers and conductors to pick up students, especially in rural areas, even if they had no passes.