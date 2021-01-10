STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Bird flu not new, but government must act to contain it’: Dr Samad Kottur

As the country is recovering from the impact of Covid19 and the new strain of the virus, news of Bird Flu cases has triggered panic among people.

Published: 10th January 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the country is recovering from the impact of Covid19 and the new strain of the virus, news of Bird Flu cases has triggered panic among people. But noted wildlife expert Dr Samad Kottur, in an interview with TNSE, points ut that bird flu is not new and there is a need for more research.

Other states, like Kerala, have started mass culling of birds over bird flu scare. Should Karnataka too follow the procedure? 
Mass culling of infected birds is only an emergency solution and prevention is better than cure. We need to disinfect bird locations in advance to stop the spread of infection. Lakes, bird reserves, sanctuaries, breeding and roosting spots of birds should be monitored and infected well in advance. But containing the spread of diseases among birds is not easy. Veterinary experts and virologists should be consulted. The government can take the help of local ornithologists to keep an eye on birds and to take preventive measures.

Do we need to worry about bird flu as it is now becoming an annual occurrence? 
The inter-species barrier is becoming weak and that is why SARS, MERS, Covid and other such diseases are spreading from animals to humans. The government’s task should be to stop any instance of bird flu spreading to humans and to find preventive measures. People should be told not to touch sick or dead wild birds and how to deal with such birds. 

Different kinds of migratory birds arrive at different parts of Karnataka, which also has birds that are endemic to the region. There were reports of crows dying in Dakshina Kannada. Is it alarming?
Crows are scavengers, but have now become victims of pollution and pesticides. We need to double-check the cause of these deaths to find out whether they died because of some poison in the garbage or any other reason. In the backwaters of TB Dam and other reservoirs, as the water recedes, farmers broadcast seeds of black gram (urad dal), uddu etc., soaked with fungicide. A lot of migratory birds, swamp hens etc., have died in large numbers in the past due because of this. Any such mass deaths of birds cannot be attributed only to bird flu.
 
Is there enough research done on the cause of bird flu as some say people are the carries, while others say it is because of poultry and migratory birds? 
We saw local chicken varieties suffering from a kind of disease during late winter and early summer some 40 years ago. Bird flu is not new and it has been there for ages. The problem has aggravated now because of more number of poultries, increased irrigated areas and wetlands, which attract migratory birds. 

Which are the most vulnerable species and spots for bird flu?
Basically, the carriers are migratory birds. Villagers and common people should be made aware of the disease and told how to prevent it. Wearing of masks and gloves, hand sanitisation, etc will help in preventing the disease. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bird flu Dr Samad Kottur
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp