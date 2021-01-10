CM Yediyurappa hints at Rs 40k cr budget deficit

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Chief B S Yediyurappa has indicated that the upcoming state budget could see a deficit of Rs 40,000-50,000 crore due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, and natural disasters such as floods and drought which have wreaked havoc.

Speaking to reporters after performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the country’s first-ever toy cluster here on Saturday, Yediyurappa expressed concern over the financial situation and noted that the government had not been able to take up development works as per expectation.

However, all efforts are being made to revive the economy as early as possible, he said, and sought co-operation to bring it back on track. “The country’s first toy cluster of international standards is a step in this direction, with the toys market having abundant potential both domestically and globally. All eyes are on this mega project and we are hoping to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration,” the CM said.

Fiscal health took a hit with Covid, disasters: BSY

To a query on the government’s reduced spending for the development of the Kalyana-Karnataka region, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “Due to Covid-19 and natural disasters, the fiscal health of the state has taken a hit.

The focus will be on the comprehensive growth of the state, including tackling of the pandemic. Proportionate funds will be allocated to all regions of the state in the coming years as the situation improves,” he reasoned.

Refusing to comment on the issue of some BJP MLAs being photographed with Yuvaraj, the prime accused in a cheating case, Yediyurappa maintained that investigations are going on and added that the law will take its own course.

Rushes to Delhi

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is making a quick visit to New Delhi on Sunday, in all probability to discuss cabinet expansion, before the bypolls in the state are announced. Sources said the CM got a call from party president J P Nadda on Saturday late evening. He will meet Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.