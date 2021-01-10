STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress discusses names of Hukkeri, Satish Jarkiholi for Belagavi seat

The bypoll to Belagavi LS seat is necessitated after the death of BJP MP Suresh Angadi.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:13 AM

The dates for the bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalayan and Maski Assembly segments are likely to be announced soon | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi, former MP Prakash Hukkeri and party MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi are among those considered by the state Congress leaders for the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha segment.

A senior Congress leader said that during a meeting at the party office, they had discussed the preparations for the bypolls and sought the leaders’ views on the candidates for the Belagavi Lok Sabha, and Basavakalyan and Maski assembly seats.  

The names of Jarkiholi, Hukkeri and Hattihol were discussed during the meeting, the Congress leader said and added that Jarkiholi would be a formidable candidate to take on the BJP in Belagavi. The bypoll to Belagavi LS seat is necessitated after the death of BJP MP Suresh Angadi.

While Jarkiholi has earlier stated that he is not keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election, Hukkeri wants 
to contest. As for Basavakalyan, the senior leaders are said to have discussed the names of  late Congress MLA B Narayan Rao’s wife Mallamma, MLC Vijay Singh and Basavaraj Bulla.  

The bypoll is necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Narayan Rao. In Maski, the Congress is likely to field Basangouda Turvihal who joined the Congress from BJP recently. He had contested as the BJP candidate from Maski in 2018 and lost the elections with a narrow margin.

After the meeting, KPCC president D K Shiavkumar said there were many suggestions about the bypolls and also discussed many names. “We will send the names to the central leaders and they will take the final call,” Shivakumar said.

