STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to launch blindness control programme: State health minister K Sudhakar

Health and Medical Education Minister K Dr K Sudhakar said 'Karnataka will also set up a committee to chalk out a policy for ophthalmological care very soon.'

Published: 10th January 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state will soon launch a programme to control blindness among people in association with major eye hospitals in Karnataka, said Health and Medical Education Minister K Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday. 

Speaking at a symposium on 'National programme for control of blindness' organised by Narayana Nethralaya in Bengaluru, K Sudhakar said "Karnataka will also set up a committee to chalk out a policy for ophthalmological care very soon."

The minister said that "the committee will be headed by Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya K Bhujang Shetty and recommendations will be incorporated in the state's healthcare policy." 

Meanwhile, Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya said eye donations had literally come to a halt during the first four months of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although donations are picking up now, we have not managed to reach even 40 per cent of collections during the pre-COVID-19 era. We used to collect 150 to 200 eyes every month. Now, the collections hardly cross 40 a month," he said.

Expressing the same, the minister said due to pandemic, organ donation has largely suffered across the nation because of fear psychosis among people visiting hospitals. 

"Eye donation is a noble cause, and we should all come forward to donate eyes," the minister added.

Dr Shetty said, "We are launching a hospital-based corneal retrieval programme so that families can be counselled about donation and eyes can be retrieved at the earliest."

He said many people had lost their sight during the pandemic because eye hospitals could not carry out the the rapeutic graft due to lack of donations.

The chairman made a forceful plea on the importance of eye donation as corneal disease is a major cause of blindness accounting for 7.1 per cent of India's blind population. 

Dr Shetty appealed to people to donate eyes as annually only 10 per cent of the required 400,000 corneas were available for transplanting.

"Many people lost sight during the pandemic because eye hospitals could not carry out the therapeutic graft. When people developed ulcers in a normal eye, they lost eyes because there were not enough eyes to do the grafting. Therapeutic grafting is important to save the sight," he informed.

Narayana Nethralaya along with the Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank, Eye Bank Association of India, private hospitals, and other groups is proactively promoting eye donations and collections. 

"Our aim is to collect the eyes from the hospital itself where the person dies under the Hospital Corneal Retrieval Programme. For this, we require the support of hospital managements to support the grafting procedure and in counseling the patients and their relatives," Dr, Shetty said.  

Currently, there are over three million corneal blind requiring corneal transplants and there is an urgent need to push the programme aggressively, Dr. Shetty informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eye Donation Eye Donars K Sudhakar
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp