Nali-Kali goes on air from tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Department of Education is launching ‘Kaliyutta Naliyona’, a new radio programme based on the Nali-Kali initiative, from January 11, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Saturday.

He told mediapersons that the ‘Nali-Kali’ programme for students of Classes 1 to 4, will be aired on the government’s radio station Akashavani. For Classes 1 and 2, the programme will be from 10 am to 10.15 am, and for Classes 3 and 4 from 10:15 to 10:30 am. This will include music, story telling, drama, dialogue, and quizzes to help students continue learning.

The programme will foster self-learning, object recognition, word introduction and fun learning. Children of up to Class 4 will be taught in the form of stories and stories narrated by children will also be broadcast. Students can reach out to 9449417612 on WhatsApp to feature on air. So far, the government has opened schools for Standard 6 to 9 under Vidyagama and classes in small groups for Standard 10 and 12.