STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NRN logs into his memories in Madhugiri

He later launched ‘Doora Taranga Shikshana’ for SSLC students where he addressed educators and students at a function, presided by the minister.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy attends a function at his alma mater in Madhugiri through video conference on Saturday | Express

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy attends a function at his alma mater in Madhugiri through video conference on Saturday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy became a ‘student’ once again and even ‘sat’ beside his ‘benchmate’!  He was on a virtual visit to his alma mater, Government High School, in Madhugiri town, on Saturday noon.

He interacted with his ‘benchmate’, former MLC Doddarange Gowda, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar,  Sri Swami Japananda, head of Ramakrishna Sevashram in Pavagada, and Gururaj B Deshpande, senior VP Infosys. He later launched ‘Doora Taranga Shikshana’ for SSLC students where he addressed educators and students at a function, presided by the minister.

Logging into his memories, the 74-year-old Murthy spoke fondly of his teachers Revana Siddaiah and Narasimha Krishnan, who had made an impression on him. He studied in Class 8 and 9 here back in 1958-59 where Revana Siddaiah taught him Sanskrit.

The star alumnus has a strong link with this school where his father was headmaster. “My father, N R Rama Rao, was the Headmaster who would encourage the students to participate in sports activities. He would get all the gates shut and ask the students to play any game of their choice,” he recalled.

“Education opens up opportunities, besides making one to be a good thinker. The Swamiji’s efforts in extending digital education to the children of remote areas through Infosys Foundation is commendable,” he said. When Minister Suresh Kumar read out TNSE’s headline --- NRN  goes back to school after six decades --- Murthy smiled and more reminiscences followed.  Murthy appreciated the minister’s efforts for trying to bridge the gap between the urban and rural students.

Doddarange Gowda too who recalled his school days suggested to the minister to incorporate Narayana Murthy’s biography in textbooks to inspire the children. The minister, however, did not respond immediately to it but wished that the school produced the likes of Narayana Murthy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhugiri Narayana Murthy
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp