Star Air starts non-stop flight between Kalaburagi and Tirupati

The company is offering inaugural flight tickets starting at just Rs 999.  

Published: 10th January 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Star Air will be launching non-stop flight services from Kalburgi under the RSC-UDAN scheme on Monday, said general manager of Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Star Air is the first Flight operator connecting Kalburgi-Tirupati.  

Speaking at a press conference here Raj Hesi said that connecting Kalaburagi with prominent Indian cities with world-class and affordable flight services has always been a key focus of StarAir. It first connected Kalaburagi to Bengaluru and then to national capital Delhi.  After getting a phenomenal response from passengers over these routes, we decided to fulfil Kalaburagi people’s one more long-standing demand by starting non-stop services to Tirupati, he added.

The General manager of Ghodawat Group said that StarAir always believes in delivering what passengers desires. This service is a step forward towards fulfilling our endeavour of 'Connecting Real India' by offering world-class flight services at an affordable cost".

It is expected that the people of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bidar, Bagalkot, and Raichur districts of Karnataka will make use of this flight service.

Every year, thousands of tourists and pilgrims fly to Tirupati from Kalaburagi experiencing many hassles. Now, people can cover a distance of 620 km between Kalaburagi and Tirupati in just an hour as compared to 11 hours needed via other modes of transportation, he said.

Moreover, as the flight service operates under the RCS-UDAN scheme, the company is offering inaugural flight tickets starting at just Rs 999.  The non-stop flight on this route will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Star Air currently offers services to 11 Indian cities that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Belagavi, Bengaluru, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Tirupati, Indore, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, and Surat. It is planning to start services to Jodhpur soon, Raj Hesi said. 

