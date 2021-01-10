STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three beef stalls set on fire near Mangaluru

He said, “Ullal Municipal Council had given alternative space for some meat sellers, but not to us.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ullal CMC president Chitra Chandrakanth visits Thokottu on Saturday | Express

Ullal CMC president Chitra Chandrakanth visits Thokottu on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Days after the Karnataka government promulgated an ordinance to enact the cow slaughter act, three beef stalls in Thokottu were allegedly set on fire by miscreants on Friday night.
The three stalls were functioning from temporary sheds outside the now demolished Thokottu market.

The market is currently being rebuilt. Former Ullal  CMC member Farooq Ullal said that miscreants torched the stalls belonging to Lateef, Khader and Haneef, around 3 am. Haneef, one of the stall owners, said that they had been running the shops for the past 45 years. He said, “Ullal Municipal Council had given alternative space for some meat sellers, but not to us.

So we got permission to set up stalls here,” he said, adding that he did not know who was behind the incident. Vice President of the Council Ayub Manchila confirmed this. CMC president Chitrakala Chandrakanth and other members who visted the spot condemned the incident. Chandrakanth said that the three shops were licenced and said that they would be allowed to function from the same spot. 

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader demanded that the miscreants be arrested for setting fire to the stalls. “This is an attempt to disturb peace in the region. Such anti-social elements must immediately be put behind bars. The municipal council must make arrangements to sell meat in the same place,” he said.
The Ullal unit of the DYFI has demanded that CCTVs be installed at such spots to prevent such incidents in future and also give protection to meat-sellers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
beef stalls
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp