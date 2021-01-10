Three beef stalls set on fire near Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Days after the Karnataka government promulgated an ordinance to enact the cow slaughter act, three beef stalls in Thokottu were allegedly set on fire by miscreants on Friday night.

The three stalls were functioning from temporary sheds outside the now demolished Thokottu market.

The market is currently being rebuilt. Former Ullal CMC member Farooq Ullal said that miscreants torched the stalls belonging to Lateef, Khader and Haneef, around 3 am. Haneef, one of the stall owners, said that they had been running the shops for the past 45 years. He said, “Ullal Municipal Council had given alternative space for some meat sellers, but not to us.

So we got permission to set up stalls here,” he said, adding that he did not know who was behind the incident. Vice President of the Council Ayub Manchila confirmed this. CMC president Chitrakala Chandrakanth and other members who visted the spot condemned the incident. Chandrakanth said that the three shops were licenced and said that they would be allowed to function from the same spot.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader demanded that the miscreants be arrested for setting fire to the stalls. “This is an attempt to disturb peace in the region. Such anti-social elements must immediately be put behind bars. The municipal council must make arrangements to sell meat in the same place,” he said.

The Ullal unit of the DYFI has demanded that CCTVs be installed at such spots to prevent such incidents in future and also give protection to meat-sellers.