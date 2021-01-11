STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
300 forest watchers of Kali Reserve to get pending wages soon

The state government has promised the release of wages for three months within 10-15 days.

A file picture of forest watchers protesting against the delay in wages

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 300 contractual forest watchers of Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Uttara Kannada district will soon get their wage dues, pending for six months now. The state government has promised the release of wages for three months within 10-15 days. The anti-poaching unit’s watchers, drivers and office staff of the reserve, who went on a strike demanding wages recently withdrew it following the assurances of payment.

According to wildlife activist Rahul Bavaji, they are the people who are in the forefront of wildlife and habitat protection from poachers, forest fires and encroachments and they also risk their lives in the line of duty. He said, “We have requested the officers and the government to find a permanent solution to their problem, festering for 8-9 years. We have tried to support them but that is not enough.”

Unlike other reserves, Kali needs Rs 2.5 crore just for payment of wages to its contractual staff.   The Kali Tiger Reserve Foundation is a very small one with only Rs 30-40 lakh in its kitty and unable to raise such amounts. Forest officials said, “Maybe, a loan arrangement could be made to get the money from other tiger foundations like Bandipur or Nagarhole to resolve the problem.

Otherwise, there is a need for a corpus fund to solve the problem. Also, the issue has become complicated with a 60 per cent cut in budgetary allocations this year.” They said that Rs 50 lakh is needed to pay the wages of the nearly 300 contractual staff every month as the average payment ranges from Rs 550-700 per day. Also, a food allowance of Rs 75 per day is given to field staff. Skilled staff like computer operators and other office staff are paid Rs 625 per day while a driver gets Rs 700 per day.

The forest watchers, hailing from poor and backward rural families, said the delay in payment of wages year after year has caused a lot of difficulties in managing their home front. Anilesh (name changed), a watcher from Phansoli range, said, “Although this year, the forest department has raised our wages, the perpetual delay in payments nullifies even this meagre hike. We had asked for a hike of Rs 2,000 but the government seems to be in no mood to give timely payments or hike.”

Kali Tiger Reserve
