STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

42% voting in Youth Congress phase 1 polls in Karnataka

The remaining areas will be covered over the next two days. Because of Covid restrictions, voting is only online.

Published: 11th January 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

The Congress flag (File photo| Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first phase of much-hyped up Youth Congress elections started on Sunday morning, with two more phases scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. In the first phase, the polls were held in Bagalkot, Bengaluru South, Belagavi City, Belagavi Rural, Ballary City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkodi, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mysuru city and Shivamogga.

Raksha Ramaiah

The remaining areas will be covered over the next two days. Because of Covid restrictions, voting is only online. Also, only those enlisted as Youth Congress members can cast their votes, with the party putting up safeguards against proxy voting. 

When the elections concluded at 6 pm on Sunday, around 59,269 members had cast their votes out of the total of 1,40,558 voters, which works to around 42 per cent. The highest voting was in Belagavi City at 72 per cent, Kolar 54 per cent and Bagalkot 53 per cent.       

After Mithun Rai withdrew from the contest, the fight now appears between Nalapad Haris, Raksha Ramaiah and H S Manjunath. Rai, after withdrawing his nomination, had put up a Facebook post on Saturday evening, saying he was following the orders of party state president D K Shivakumar.  

The KPCC president, however, denied that he was getting involved in the Youth Congress elections, and said, “The polls will take take place in a transparent manner.’’ On the withdrawal of Mithun Rai, he said, “I had asked him to pull out because he has bigger responsibilities in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada.”
He said, “Our party wants leaders to grow from taluks, districts.

That is why the party constitution was amended. We have stopped student body elections, and that is the reason we are holding the Youth Congress polls.” He said, “As the president of the party, I will not support or oppose any candidate.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Youth congress polls
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp