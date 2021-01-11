STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bandipur elephants, tigers stare at thirsty summer

With the mercury levels set to rise after Sankranti, the other worry is the spectre of forest fires which the Bandipur National Park witnessed in 2019.

Published: 11th January 2021 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

The fast drying-up waterholes have made the government set up solar pumps at 45 of the 365 tanks across the reservoir that would cater to the needs of the animals.

The fast drying-up waterholes have made the government set up solar pumps at 45 of the 365 tanks across the reservoir that would cater to the needs of the animals.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The poor monsoon last year and the depletion of water levels in the Kabini and Nugu Reservoirs is a worry for all. But what has added to the worry of the forest personnel at the Bandipur National Park is how they will quench the thirst of 2,500 elephants, 173 tigers, over 300 leopards and other wildlife population.

The fast drying-up waterholes have made the government set up solar pumps at 45 of the 365 tanks across the reservoir that would cater to the needs of the animals. However, the ground staff feel that more such solar pumps need to be installed to fill up the waterholes.

S R Natesh, Conservator of Forest, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, admitted that the fall in the water levels in both Kabini and Nugu compared to the previous year has been causing concern. He said that in 2019, the waterholes were brimming and had enough water both inside and outside the national park due to incessant rains.

But the scanty rainfall last year is making the wildlife stare at a thirsty future. He said that they have held a meeting with village heads, youth clubs and others seeking their cooperation in conservation activities.
Efforts are on to bring in Corporate Social Responsibility funds to launch programmes in the villages falling in the fringe, he said.

With the mercury levels set to rise after Sankranti, the other worry is the spectre of forest fires which the Bandipur National Park witnessed in 2019. However, the forest department has geared up to prevent such fires. With more than 450 fire line staff and around 600 forest staff, the authorities have almost completed the fire line work around the park that will help in controlling any accidental fire in the reserve forest. The fire line work has been completed for more than 2,500 km at vulnerable points and in almost all the ranges falling in the reserve forest.

Forest dept working with locals to fight fires

Based on the previous year’s experience and data, the forest staff have identified vulnerable points and dry areas due to poor rains in Begur and Maddur ranges. They have started talks with the villagers and tribal population in hadis that are on the fringe of the Bandipur National Park and have appealed to them to help in conservation activities.

The forest department has increased the number of eco clubs from 35 to 60 and ensured active participation of the local population and nongovernmental organisations working for the conservation of forests. The NGOs have also provided mobile tankers and jet guns that can be used to put off the fire during the forest fire or carrying out fire line works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur Karnataka Bandipur National Park
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp