Bandipur elephants, tigers stare at thirsty summer

MYSURU: The poor monsoon last year and the depletion of water levels in the Kabini and Nugu Reservoirs is a worry for all. But what has added to the worry of the forest personnel at the Bandipur National Park is how they will quench the thirst of 2,500 elephants, 173 tigers, over 300 leopards and other wildlife population.

The fast drying-up waterholes have made the government set up solar pumps at 45 of the 365 tanks across the reservoir that would cater to the needs of the animals. However, the ground staff feel that more such solar pumps need to be installed to fill up the waterholes.

S R Natesh, Conservator of Forest, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, admitted that the fall in the water levels in both Kabini and Nugu compared to the previous year has been causing concern. He said that in 2019, the waterholes were brimming and had enough water both inside and outside the national park due to incessant rains.

But the scanty rainfall last year is making the wildlife stare at a thirsty future. He said that they have held a meeting with village heads, youth clubs and others seeking their cooperation in conservation activities.

Efforts are on to bring in Corporate Social Responsibility funds to launch programmes in the villages falling in the fringe, he said.

With the mercury levels set to rise after Sankranti, the other worry is the spectre of forest fires which the Bandipur National Park witnessed in 2019. However, the forest department has geared up to prevent such fires. With more than 450 fire line staff and around 600 forest staff, the authorities have almost completed the fire line work around the park that will help in controlling any accidental fire in the reserve forest. The fire line work has been completed for more than 2,500 km at vulnerable points and in almost all the ranges falling in the reserve forest.

Based on the previous year’s experience and data, the forest staff have identified vulnerable points and dry areas due to poor rains in Begur and Maddur ranges. They have started talks with the villagers and tribal population in hadis that are on the fringe of the Bandipur National Park and have appealed to them to help in conservation activities.

The forest department has increased the number of eco clubs from 35 to 60 and ensured active participation of the local population and nongovernmental organisations working for the conservation of forests. The NGOs have also provided mobile tankers and jet guns that can be used to put off the fire during the forest fire or carrying out fire line works.