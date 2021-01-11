STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chitradurga, Davangere ministerial aspirants keep fingers crossed for Karnataka cabinet rejig

All the aspirants are of same opinion that the cabinet rejig will incite fresh strength to the cabinet, which will come handy in the forthcoming polls to the taluk and zilla panchayat.

Published: 11th January 2021 09:43 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DEVANGERE/CHITRADURGA: Every time the Karnataka chief minister visits New Delhi, MLAs from Chitradurga and Davangere get their hopes up of getting included into the cabinet.

Now, with the gram panchayat elections being over, they are sure that some of them will be included in the cabinet from the twin districts.

From Davangere, CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya is the front runner for the post, as other legislators like Madal Virupakshappa has been assigned the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, Professor Linganna with Babu Jagjivanram Leather Industries Development corporation, SV Ramachandra is working as the chairman of the Maharishi Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation.

​ALSO READ | 'Good news' on cabinet rejig soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa after meeting top BJP leaders

The situation is not same in Chitradurga. As the Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu is not being able to gel with politicians and party workers in Chitradurga, the cabinet berth might go to six-time MLA and senior BJP leader from Chitradurga G H Thippareddy along with Hiriyur MLA Poornima Srinivas.

Thippareddy, who is on the twilight of his political career, is apprehensive as he is already 75 years old. All the aspirants are of same opinion that the cabinet rejig will incite fresh strength to the cabinet, which will come handy in the forthcoming polls to the taluk and zilla panchayat.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chitradurga MLA GH Thippareddy said, "I am a senior member of the BJP and has become an MLA six times and once was an MLC. I should be considered by the party high command for the post. If an opportunity is given to me, I would work for the development of the district and take Chitradurga on the path to progress."

MP Renukacharya said, "I am a strong contender for the ministerial berth, however, it is the prerogative of the chief minister to select a minister."

He further added that being a loyal party man, he is expecting that the BJP high command will consider his experience and give him a place in the cabinet."

All the aspirants have kept their fingers crossed and are eagerly waiting for the party high command to take a decision.

