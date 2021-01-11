Congress to hit the streets in Karnataka against Centre's farm laws 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said Congress members will hit the streets to protest against farm laws passed by the Central and state governments.

The modalities of the protest, which includes a jail bharo stir too, will be discussed and finalised at the Congress Legislature Party meeting, Siddaramaiah said after releasing a booklet highlighting the adverse impact of farm laws, legislation on cow slaughter and other policies of Central and state governments.

Members of the the Sikh community

in Bengaluru support farmers

protesting at the Delhi border (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

“Through the booklet, we have made an attempt to explain the facts about new laws to people,” he added.

he BJP leaders are misleading the people about the APMC Act and other laws. “They say farmers don’t have to depend on APMC and can sell their produce anywhere.

But in reality, farmers though get higher prices initially, their fruits, vegetables and grains will not be sold at the right price later, even as APMCs keep shutting down. The main objective of these laws is to close APMCs and stop the minimum support price (MSP). Once APMCs are closed, farmers have to depend only on private firms to sell their produce,” he warned.

The State Government is spreading misinformation among farmers about the amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act, saying anyone can take up farming. But these changes will help corporates grab agriculture land and use it for non-agricultural activities, he said. “With the new law, 13,814 cases registered for violation of Land Reforms Act will be dismissed.

This is a scam. The booklet highlights all these aspects,” he added. Criticising the anti-cow slaughter law, he alleged that many BJP leaders are involved in import and export of meat, but are projecting a particular community to be behind cattle slaughter.

Congress has bitten the dust due to 3 curses, says Kateel

Davangere: BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel on Sunday said that the Congress has bitten the dust because of three curses — forgetting the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, opposing the anti-cow slaughter bill and demeaning Dr B R Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution. Addressing the newly elected gram panchayat members at Honnali town, he said that the Congress had rejected the value-based politics advocated by Gandhi.

And the people who had been watching all their acts silently taught them a fitting lesson. The Congress leaders who speak about Ambedkar failed to give him a decent farewell, he claimed.

He said the party which had cattle as its symbol in the past had failed to enact the anti-cow slaughter bill, keeping in mind vote bank politics. On MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s outbursts, Kateel said he wants to be in the news and so gives a statement every now and then.