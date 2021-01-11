Conman Yuvaraj drops BJP leader’s name, dupes builder

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Big ticket ‘deals’ and high-profile names is how notorious conman Yuvaraj alias Swamy seems to have snared his victims. After the case of a retired judge, who was duped of Rs 8.8 crore, another cheating case against him has come to light with a builder approaching the police.

Yuvaraj had allegedly promised the builder the post of chairman of the Central Silk Board and duped him of Rs 30 lakh after demanding Rs 3 crore to make him a “youth icon” in Indian politics. The builder Enith Kumar MC, a 40-year-old-year resident of Girinagar, had met Yuvaraj through a friend at a star hotel in August last year.

For good measure, Yuvaraj introduced himself as a nephew of BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh and claimed that he had close links with politicians. He even showed Enith Kumar photographs of himself with top political leaders to win his trust.

Conman told builder he’ll get Silk Board chairman’s post

Encouraging the builder saying that more people of his generation should enter politics, Yuvaraj told him he would make him a national youth icon in politics. “He told me that the Central Silk Board chairman’s post was vacant and he would talk to the right people and get me that post. Though I told him it was not required, he said youths like me should enter politics and I will have a bright political future. I asked him how much it would cost and he said Rs 3 crore. I made it clear that I couldn’t arrange the money and left the hotel,” Kumar said.

Three days later, Yuvaraj contacted the builder again and asked to meet him. “He asked me to spend Rs 2 crore and offfered to help me grow in politics. When I told him again that I can’t afford the money, he told me that he would make me the chairman if I paid Rs 50 lakh and that the remaining money could be given later. I left saying I needed to think about it. “The next day, he called me again and told me he had spoken to Union ministers and asked me to send my bio-data, which I sent him on WhatsApp.

He called me back after a while and said that I was selected and I have to pay Rs 30 lakh immediately. I met him and gave him Rs 2 lakh cash and he asked me to credit the remaining amount to his bank accounts and that I would get the appointment order within 15 days. I transferred Rs 28 lakh to bank accounts given by him in multiple transactions from August 18 to October 10,” he said. When he received no communication about the appointment, Kumar met Yuvaraj in November and asked him to return the money.

But Yuvaraj allegedly told him that he had got the money to cheat him and not to make him the chairman, and allegedly threatened that he would get Kumar murdered if he asked for the money. Kumar, who learnt about Yuvaraj’s cheating cases through media reports, filed a case with the High Grounds police on Saturday. The police have booked Yuvaraj for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation. The case is likely to be handed over to the CCB, who had arrested Yuvaraj and are investigating other cheating cases involving him.