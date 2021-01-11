STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka colleges to reopen for all students from January 15

Final year offline classes have already been running successfully and other classes will also start face to face this month

Attendance in schools and colleges is going up as Covid fears recede and students and parents get used to classes with distancing and temperature checks. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

BENGALURU: Offline classes will begin on January 15 for all students of undergraduate, post graduate, engineering and diploma courses in Karnataka, announced deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayana on Monday.

He was talking to mediapersons after a high-level meeting with officials. Final year offline classes have already been running successfully and other classes will also start face to face this month. Besides, all hostels and bus facilities will also be opened up and resumed, he said, adding that all preparations have been started as per the SOPs. The SOPs have been distributed to the social welfare and backward class departments, he said.

SOPs have also been created for the use of college libraries, canteens, holding of educational and cultural activities and sports.

NCC and NSS classes will also be opened. Testing camps will be set up for NCC students.

Colleges will have COVID-19 testing and sanitisation facilities and follow social distancing norms, he said.

He said for the convenience of students, arrangements have been made to distribute bus passes to them at the earliest and the transport department has agreed to it. He requested colleges to approach the road transport department offices in their vicinity to expedite the process of availing bus passes for students.

There are also talks with Vice Chancellors of private and government universities to hold exams offline. The exam schedule will be given at the earliest, he said.

