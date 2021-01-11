Mysuru farmers intensify protests against Asian Paints, block gates to factory

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Coinciding with the visit of the Chief Minister to the district, farmers at Immavu near Mysuru who were protesting for the past 50 days in front of the Asian Paints factory blocked several crucial entry gates, shutting off the movement of employees and consignments.

Protests have been ongoing over the company's failure to provide jobs to 61 farmers who gave away their farmlands for the project despite a written agreement. Even though the farmers were provided with temporary jobs at a sanitary factory 40 km away at another unit, after their training, farmers are calling it a tactic by the company to disown them.

Despite a much-delayed intervention by Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar who convened a meeting last week where the company authorities promised a resolution in three days, no consensus has been reached and farmers had announced that they will intensify their protests. Following this, the farmers blocked three gates leading to the facility including the main entrance, entry for consignments and another one for employees.

The farmers reportedly did not allow employees of the factory to go out nor did they allow workers to enter the facility for duty. However, until the time of filing this report, there has been no intervention from the authorities and KIADB. Company authorities were not reachable for comment.

Speaking on the issue, Hoskote Basavaraj said if the authorities fail to resolve the issue at the earliest, they will intesify the protests further.