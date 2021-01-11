STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru Mayoral polls: JDS keeps all parties guessing

In the wake of a fractured mandate in the 65-ward Mysuru City Corporation, the JDS support is imminent to both the parties to wrest power in the corporation.

Published: 11th January 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 02:15 AM

MLA Sa Ra Mahesh chairs a meet of JDS corporators in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Mayoral election round the corner in Mysuru, the JDS, which is in the position of a king-maker, as none of the parties have numbers to capture the coveted post, has decided to remain equidistant from both the national parties — the BJP and the Congress.

In the wake of a fractured mandate in the 65-ward Mysuru City Corporation, the JDS support is imminent to both the parties to wrest power in the corporation. The Congress and JDS had entered into an understanding of sharing power with two mayoral terms to Congress and three to the regional party.

Sitting mayor Tasneem is from JDS and the next term should have gone to the Congress, as per the agreement. Though Congress leader Tanveer Sait had approached JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh appealing him to extend their alliance in the corporation. BJP MP Pratap Simha and others have also knocked at the doors of JDS. 

Being the single-largest party with 22 corporators, an MP and two MLAs, the BJP is keen to take on the reigns of the corporation for the first time in 30 years. Simha said the BJP should be supported in mayor election in the interest of the development of the city.

A crucial JDS meeting held here on Sunday was inconclusive as the members did not arrive at a decision and maintained that they are open to talks only after the announcement of the reservation category for mayor’s and his deputy’s posts.

While a few members even stressed on sitting in opposition following strained relationship with the Congress, they are in no mood to go with the BJP either. Sources said the JDS would accept to go with BJP if the saffron party climbs down on its demand of mayor post. On the other hand, JDS corporators from minority community are also watching the developments as they fear blacklash in case of alliance with the BJP.

