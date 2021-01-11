STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Regulate fees in private schools: Parents tell Karnataka government

A parent told The New Indian Express that the government claimed it was helpless where fee regulation for CBSE and ICSE schools was concerned.

Published: 11th January 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Parents stage a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday demanding that Education Minister S Suresh Kumar regulate school fees of privatye schools. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Parents stage a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday demanding that Education Minister S Suresh Kumar regulate school fees of privatye schools. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents’ organisations held a protest on Sunday, seeking government intervention in fee regulation. Voice of Parents-Karnataka, an association of parents of various private schools (ICSE and CBSE), is demanding that the Education minister ensure that only tuition fee is collected for the academic year 2020-21. They are also urging the government to appoint an Ombudsman to regulate unaided private schools, so parents are not left at the mercy of the managements of these institutions.

A parent told The New Indian Express that the government claimed it was helpless where fee regulation for CBSE and ICSE schools was concerned. However the parents’ forum reminded the state government that it was adequately empowered to regulate fees in CISCE, CBSE, GICSE/JBE, any other Board affiliated schools as per the RTE Act 2009 and Karnataka RTE Rules 2012.

While the government has allowed schools to start classes in small groups from class six onwards, parents have also demanded that online options should continue, and reopening of unaided private schools must be put off till it is safe for children.

“There have been no talks between parents and school administrators for want of a platform, which the government must facilitate,” Shakeel, a parent, told TNIE. The representatives of Karnataka Private School Students’ Parents Association sought to pay just 25 per cent fees in schools which have more than 1,001 students, 50 per cent fees for schools with 501 to 1,000 students, 75 per cent fees for schools with 101 to 500 students, and 100 per cent fees for schools with less than 100 students.

Demanding that action be taken against erring schools, the parents said that the institutions should charge tuition fees commensurate with the actual salary expenditure. They pointed out that an average 25% of teaching and non-teaching staff have been terminated, and the remaining 75% staff are paid only 50% salary or even less as per the number of hours of online classes they have conducted.

That amounts to only a salary expenditure of 37.5% or even less. Thus, if the hidden charges are taken out and with the reduced salary expenditure of schools, tuition fees can come down considerably compared to the academic year 2019-20, they claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government Karnataka private schools
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp