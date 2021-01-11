Will go to people, take up issues: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: “We will go to each constituency and find out what are the issues troubling people, we will seek people’s opinions and decide which issues to take up and protest against,’’ Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar said here before the Congress’ Sankalpa Samavesha.

For the first time, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and other senior Congress leaders will hear out block presidents of the six districts coming under Belagavi Division.

More than 500 block presidents will go on stage and speak about problems in their local areas, while other senior leaders will sit in the audience and listen to them.

While the Sankalpa Samavesha for Bengaluru and Mangaluru have concluded, the next on the list is Kalaburagi.