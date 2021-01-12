BJP launches meet with eye on polls

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP, on a mission to spread its footprint in villages, towns and panchayats across Karnataka, is gearing up for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls with the Jana Sevak convention in Mysuru on Monday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the event by symbolically showering flower petals on BJP-supported candidates, who triumphed in the recently concluded Gram Panchayat polls. The Jana Sevak convention aims to reach the grassroots in the run-up to the local body elections scheduled in April.

SThe BJP intends to build Rama Rajya through Grama Rajya, which will also fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. BJP was once considered an urban-centric party, but today, we are able to serve even the rural hinterlands and are considered a pro-farmer party. Candidates backed by BJP, who won the Gram Panchayat polls, should ensure the BJP wins the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls,” Yediyurappa said.

He said he had assured the high command that the BJP would win 140 to 150 seats in the next assembly elections, and party workers should work towards it. “Compared to other regions, BJP seems to be two steps behind here. We must fill this gap and put the party in front,” he said.