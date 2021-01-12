DJ Halli riots: State failed miserably to provide infra to claims commissioner, says HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has failed miserably to provide infrastructure to the Claims Commissioner despite passing several orders, the Karnataka High Court said on Monday and directed the Chief Secretary to ensure effective functioning of the officer from January 18 to deal with property loss claims related to DJ Halli and KG Halli riots.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after the Registrar, Judicial, placed the Claims Commissioner’s report before the court. “In fact, it is the gross negligence on the part of the state government and hence the Claims Commissioner, who was a retired judge of the high court, was forced to write to the Registrar Judicial.

The report of the Claims Commissioner should be made available to the government advocate, who in turn should submit it to the Chief Secretary. Then the Chief Secretary should meet the Commissioner immediately to solve all issues and take care of grievances made by him,” the Bench said. The High Court appointed the Commissioner to investigate liability, assess the damage and recommend compensation to the victims who have lost properties in riots held at DJ Halli and KG Halli limits

last year.