Hopeful Katti will land in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has not disclosed the names of the seven legislators to be included in his cabinet, likely to be expanded on January 13 or 14, some aspirants including Umesh Katti are landing in Bengaluru on Tuesday. According to sources, Yediyurappa is certain to include Umesh Katti. Four other names are also said to be finalised. However, for the other two berths, at least 15, including Murugesh Nirani, are in the race.

An eight-time legislator from Hukkeri constituency, Katti has served in several state cabinets in the past and has held several key portfolios. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Katti said, “I am not aware of who will be included in the state cabinet. However, I have decided to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon. I will serve as a minister if I am included in the cabinet or else continue to work as an MLA,’’ he added.

Katti, a close associate of Yediyurappa, was supposed to be included in the state cabinet when it was formed for the first time after the latter took over as CM. But he was kept out due to differences that cropped up between Yediyurappa and the party high command over the formation of the cabinet.

Upset over the development, Katti had issued an ultimatum to the party and the CM, but the party continued to ignore him. However, Yediyurappa was firm on including Katti in his cabinet. Sources said the CM had already given an indication to Katti on his possible induction. And that is the reason why Katti is believed to be leaving for Bengaluru.

If Katti is included in the cabinet, Belagavi district will have the highest number of five lawmakers in the cabinet. Already, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Laxman Savadi, Shrimant Patil and Shashikala Jolle from Belagavi are ministers.