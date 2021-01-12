In talks with Tesla for investment: Jagadish Shettar

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The State Government has been in talks with US electric vehicle maker Tesla for investment over the past few months,’’ said Industries minister Jagadish Shettar, who is on a tour of North Karnataka, on Monday. Principal Secretary to the Commerce and Industries Department, Gaurav Gupta, too said, “We have held talks with Tesla. They will have to confirm in what manner they will participate.’’

Union Minister Nithin Gadkari had said about a fortnight ago that Tesla will start operations in the country by early 2021 and Tesla authorities too had said that they will enter the Indian market.

State Government sources said that talks with Tesla have been kept under the wraps as there has been intense competition among states, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to attract the carmaker.

There has been a buzz that Tesla is in talks with Tatas and Tata Motors shares jumped nearly 12 per cent on Monday. It is said that Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrashekaran and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa might have discussed the Tesla issue during their virtual meeting on Monday, but both sides did not confirm it.