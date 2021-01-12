STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ISRO to adopt 100 science labs to mentor students

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country to promote space technology and education-related innovations among school scholars.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country to promote space technology and education-related innovations among school scholars. This decision was taken by ISRO and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, at a virtual meeting on Monday. “I am extremely elated that different departments and ministries of the Government of India are working in synergy to create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said Dr Rajiv Kumar, NITi Aayog vice chairman.

“This is a great opportunity for our young budding space researchers and astronauts to learn from the best minds of our country, and become living inspirations for their school, family and community,” he said. ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan expressed the hope that this initiative would help promote innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among the school kids compared to traditional learning. He also stated that this project-based learning would improve the attitude towards research, right from school days.

“With today’s adoption of 100 ATLs, distributed geographically in line with ISRO’s presence across the country, the organization is taking a small step in engaging with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said. Dr Sivan also extended an invitation to the students associated with these Atal Tinkering Labs to witness the launch of one of its rockets from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

An Atal Tinkering Lab provides space to young minds to give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode, and learn innovation skills. To foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, has established over 7,000 ATLs across the country so far, enabling over 3 million students from Grade VI to Grade XII acquire problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset. Through this collaboration, ISRO will facilitate coaching and mentoring of students in advanced cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century including those related to space.

In his address, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “I am glad that to nurture our future space scientists, ISRO, in collaboration with its regional research centres, is adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs where ISRO scientists and researchers will personally guide and mentor the young innovators in the field of STEM education and space technology.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp