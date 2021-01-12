ISRO to adopt 100 science labs to mentor students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country to promote space technology and education-related innovations among school scholars. This decision was taken by ISRO and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, at a virtual meeting on Monday. “I am extremely elated that different departments and ministries of the Government of India are working in synergy to create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” said Dr Rajiv Kumar, NITi Aayog vice chairman.

“This is a great opportunity for our young budding space researchers and astronauts to learn from the best minds of our country, and become living inspirations for their school, family and community,” he said. ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan expressed the hope that this initiative would help promote innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among the school kids compared to traditional learning. He also stated that this project-based learning would improve the attitude towards research, right from school days.

“With today’s adoption of 100 ATLs, distributed geographically in line with ISRO’s presence across the country, the organization is taking a small step in engaging with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said. Dr Sivan also extended an invitation to the students associated with these Atal Tinkering Labs to witness the launch of one of its rockets from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

An Atal Tinkering Lab provides space to young minds to give shape to their ideas through hands-on do-it-yourself mode, and learn innovation skills. To foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, has established over 7,000 ATLs across the country so far, enabling over 3 million students from Grade VI to Grade XII acquire problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset. Through this collaboration, ISRO will facilitate coaching and mentoring of students in advanced cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century including those related to space.

In his address, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “I am glad that to nurture our future space scientists, ISRO, in collaboration with its regional research centres, is adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs where ISRO scientists and researchers will personally guide and mentor the young innovators in the field of STEM education and space technology.”