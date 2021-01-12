Karnataka government proposes to open Women Welfare Centers across state

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Karnataka government has instructed officials of police, revenue and women and children welfare department to give immediate attention to cases of atrocity against women, said minister for Women and Children Welfare Shashikala Jolle here on Tuesday.

Shashikala said that the government has sanctioned women welfare centers in 29 districts of the state and they would be constructed in district headquarters.

The process of construction of Welfare Centers have already started in some of the districts wherever land was available.

She said that the government has given stress to implement "Poshana Abhiyan" launched by the Union Government and already the work of distribution of smart phones have been given to Anganawadi Workers and Supervisors to monitor growth of the children in state Anganawadis.

She said that though there are reports of an increase of child marriages during the lockdown period, the officials have prevented many of the child marriages in different districts.

​In Kalaburagi district 84 attempts for the child marriage were foiled by the officials, she said.