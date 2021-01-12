STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC directs state to act on illegal use of speakers

However, the authorities have not taken steps to stop the usage of sound polluting systems, he argued.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State Government to direct the police and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to take action as per the Supreme Court’s directions and noise pollution rules, against the illegal use of loudspeakers at religious places. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Girish Bharadwaj, seeking to restrict the use of loudspeakers by political parties; at religious places such as temples, mosques, churches, and gurudwaras, among others; and also noise from horns in residential areas. 

Advocate Byatha N Jagadeesha argued on behalf of the petitioner that he submitted representation to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Director and Inspector General of Police, Chairman of KSPCB and Police Commissioner, on October 22, requesting that the apex court’s order be implemented and sound pollution by various means be curbed.

However, the authorities have not taken steps to stop the usage of sound polluting systems, he argued.  It was stated by the petitioner that usage of loudspeakers at religious places early in the morning, evening and at night is creating health issues. 
 

