New Karnataka ministers likely to be inducted in cabinet on January 13

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new Karnataka ministers are likely to take oath on January 13 at around 4.00 pm in Bengaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be releasing the list of new ministers by Tuesday evening.

CM Yediyurappa said speculations are being made regarding the Karnataka cabinet expansion. He said "We will call the ministers by today evening and the list will be announced".

When asked if he is dropping any ministers from the existing cabinet, CM Yediyurappa said 'media will get to know.'

At present there are 27 ministers including the Chief Minister and seven posts lie vacant. This will be third time new ministers will be inducted in Yediyurappa's cabinet.

In August 2019, seventeen ministers took oath and in February 2020, another ten were added. Now the third set of people will be taking oath on January 13.

While three newcomers -- N Munirathna, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar -- are all set to make it to the ministry, names of many senior leaders are said to be considered for other four berths.

On Sunday Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru after meeting his party high command including BJP National president JP Nadda and Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. He got their nod to induct seven ministers in the state cabinet.